Foreign travelers visit Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 16. Foreign travelers arrived in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The guests were provided with detailed information about the city, its history, as well as the facts about Armenian vandalism, destruction of many residential buildings, and historical and religious monuments in the city, like other territories of Azerbaijan, which took place during their occupation.

Besides, they were informed about the busts of prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures Uzeyir Hajibayli, Khurshudbanu Natavan and Bulbul, which were also subjected to Armenian vandalism in Shusha.

The travelers also became familiarized with the ongoing construction work in the city, and then visited the Shusha fortress, Jidir-Duzu plain, where they viewed the beautiful local nature.