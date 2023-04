BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The famous Turkish actress Neslihan Atagul, who is in Baku, shared a footage from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on her official Instagram page, Trend reports.

Atagul attended several events as part of F1, including the race itself, where she supported the participants of the Grand Prix.

The Turkish actress also took a number of photographs in the Azerbaijani capital. Together with her, Kadir Dogulu, an actor and model, is also in Baku.