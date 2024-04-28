COP29 to help raise climate-related awareness - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Hosting COP29 is a huge responsibility, which, at the same time, helps to raise the level of internal climate-related awareness, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, in an interview with Correio Braziliense, Trend reports.

“COP29 is the most important event when it comes to one of the greatest challenges facing the entire world: climate change and all these consequences that all countries experience. As our nation is known as a hydrocarbon country, with an economy based on natural gas and oil exploration, we have realized for several years that we have to ensure the transition to green and renewable energy, one of the strategic objectives of our government,” he said.

Amirbayov also noted that Azerbaijan is eager to strengthen commercial ties with Brazil.

“Brazil could, for example, increase imports from Azerbaijan in the area of ​​fertilizers, which is very important for our economy. We also have very good contacts in the airline industry because we are buying a lot of planes. We also want the number of tourists to increase because the best way to present your country is when you can have a direct flight, and that is exactly what we needed to work on, to make stopovers as short as possible,” he added.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.