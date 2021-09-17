Number of taxpayers increases in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17
By Chingiz Safarli -Trend:
As of September 1, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 4.7 percent compared to the beginning of 2021 and amounted to 645,189 people, Trend reports via State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.
During the reporting period, the number of active VAT payers increased by 11.8 percent and reached 32,585 people.
The number of operating facilities (economic entities) increased by 6.1 percent, compared to the beginning of 2021, and amounted to 177,274.
