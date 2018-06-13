Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 13

13 June 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-seven banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 335.87 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $113.900 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1 (settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 335.67 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $172.100 million.

