UAE companies interested in investing in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Invest joint stock company together with the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan sent a trade and economic delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the press-service of the Kazakh prime minister said.

Negotiations with potential partners were held. The representatives of 34 UAE companies and 16 Kazakh companies took part in the negotiations. The conditions for long-term cooperation were thoroughly discussed.

Arab businessmen reviewed Kazakhstan’s goods produced in such spheres as agriculture, metallurgy, oil and gas, light and food industries.

Various UAE companies showed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan is considered as a stable and actively developing region with huge prospects,” Ilya Urazakov, head of the Kazakh Invest representative office in the UAE, said. “The UAE businessmen consider the format of investment and creation of production in Kazakhstan, as they are interested in a full cycle with high added value."

During a meeting with representatives of business circles of the two countries, Urazakov talked about tax preferences for priority investment projects, a "single window" for foreign investors.

In 2017 the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the UAE reached $640 million.

