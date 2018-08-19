UAE companies interested in investing in Kazakhstan

19 August 2018 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Kazakh Invest joint stock company together with the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan sent a trade and economic delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the press-service of the Kazakh prime minister said.

Negotiations with potential partners were held. The representatives of 34 UAE companies and 16 Kazakh companies took part in the negotiations. The conditions for long-term cooperation were thoroughly discussed.

Arab businessmen reviewed Kazakhstan’s goods produced in such spheres as agriculture, metallurgy, oil and gas, light and food industries.

Various UAE companies showed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan is considered as a stable and actively developing region with huge prospects,” Ilya Urazakov, head of the Kazakh Invest representative office in the UAE, said. “The UAE businessmen consider the format of investment and creation of production in Kazakhstan, as they are interested in a full cycle with high added value."

During a meeting with representatives of business circles of the two countries, Urazakov talked about tax preferences for priority investment projects, a "single window" for foreign investors.

In 2017 the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the UAE reached $640 million.

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan reaffirm intention to bring mutual trade turnover to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 12:46
Visa facilitation increasing tourist flow from UAE to Azerbaijan
Tourism 18 August 16:00
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan mull prospects for co-op in trade
Kyrgyzstan 18 August 15:35
Aktobe military hospital announces tender to purchase medicines
Tenders 18 August 15:08
Kazakhstan Mortgage Company ends implementation of preferential mortgage program
Economy news 18 August 14:59
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for repair and construction work
Tenders 18 August 14:55
Latest
Kyrgyzstan’s president due in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:16
Iran’s FM: Europe must do more to save JCPOA
Nuclear Program 13:02
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan reaffirm intention to bring mutual trade turnover to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 12:46
Iran to unveil new fighter jet in days
Society 11:57
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas compressor
Tenders 11:51
Second day of Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 11:46
Iran exports of saffron, medicinal herbs rise
Business 11:33
Turkmenistan preparing for summit of IFAS founders
Turkmenistan 11:26
Iran’s IRIB ‎to hold int’l for installation of Computer Room Air Handler Units
Tenders 11:25