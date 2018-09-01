Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

1 September 2018 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 2.499 manats or 0.12 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2050.1779 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 20

2016.0810

Aug. 27

2051.526

Aug. 21

2031.3725

Aug. 28

2056.439

Aug. 22

-

Aug. 29

2047.6925

Aug. 23

-

Aug. 30

2046.205

Aug. 24

2019.7020

Aug. 31

2049.027

Average weekly

2022.385167

Average weekly

2050.1779

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3882 manats or 1.54 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0964 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 20

25.1180

Aug. 27

25.2522

Aug. 21

25.1762

Aug. 28

25.2991

Aug. 22

-

Aug. 29

25.1079

Aug. 23

-

Aug. 30

24.9588

Aug. 24

24.7570

Aug. 31

24.864

Average weekly

25.01767

Average weekly

25.0964

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 5.593 manats or 0.42 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1354.5481 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 20

1343.7905

Aug. 27

1347.4965

Aug. 21

1359.6600

Aug. 28

1372.5545

Aug. 22

-

Aug. 29

1351.67

Aug. 23

-

Aug. 30

1347.93

Aug. 24

1328.3120

Aug. 31

1353.0895

Average weekly

1343.92083

Average weekly

1354.5481

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 65.467 manats or 4.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1622.089 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug. 20

1550.0855

Aug. 27

1597.218

Aug. 21

1555.7635

Aug. 28

1613.045

Aug. 22

-

Aug. 29

1609.033

Aug. 23

-

Aug. 30

1628.464

Aug. 24

1563.0735

Aug. 31

1662.685

Average weekly

1556.3075

Average weekly

1622.089

