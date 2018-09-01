Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1
Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 2.499 manats or 0.12 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2050.1779 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 20
|
2016.0810
|
Aug. 27
|
2051.526
|
Aug. 21
|
2031.3725
|
Aug. 28
|
2056.439
|
Aug. 22
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
2047.6925
|
Aug. 23
|
-
|
Aug. 30
|
2046.205
|
Aug. 24
|
2019.7020
|
Aug. 31
|
2049.027
|
Average weekly
|
2022.385167
|
Average weekly
|
2050.1779
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3882 manats or 1.54 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0964 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug. 20
|
25.1180
|
Aug. 27
|
25.2522
|
Aug. 21
|
25.1762
|
Aug. 28
|
25.2991
|
Aug. 22
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
25.1079
|
Aug. 23
|
-
|
Aug. 30
|
24.9588
|
Aug. 24
|
24.7570
|
Aug. 31
|
24.864
|
Average weekly
|
25.01767
|
Average weekly
|
25.0964
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 5.593 manats or 0.42 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1354.5481 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug. 20
|
1343.7905
|
Aug. 27
|
1347.4965
|
Aug. 21
|
1359.6600
|
Aug. 28
|
1372.5545
|
Aug. 22
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
1351.67
|
Aug. 23
|
-
|
Aug. 30
|
1347.93
|
Aug. 24
|
1328.3120
|
Aug. 31
|
1353.0895
|
Average weekly
|
1343.92083
|
Average weekly
|
1354.5481
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 65.467 manats or 4.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1622.089 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug. 20
|
1550.0855
|
Aug. 27
|
1597.218
|
Aug. 21
|
1555.7635
|
Aug. 28
|
1613.045
|
Aug. 22
|
-
|
Aug. 29
|
1609.033
|
Aug. 23
|
-
|
Aug. 30
|
1628.464
|
Aug. 24
|
1563.0735
|
Aug. 31
|
1662.685
|
Average weekly
|
1556.3075
|
Average weekly
|
1622.089
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news