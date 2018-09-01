Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 2.499 manats or 0.12 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2050.1779 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 20 2016.0810 Aug. 27 2051.526 Aug. 21 2031.3725 Aug. 28 2056.439 Aug. 22 - Aug. 29 2047.6925 Aug. 23 - Aug. 30 2046.205 Aug. 24 2019.7020 Aug. 31 2049.027 Average weekly 2022.385167 Average weekly 2050.1779

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3882 manats or 1.54 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0964 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 20 25.1180 Aug. 27 25.2522 Aug. 21 25.1762 Aug. 28 25.2991 Aug. 22 - Aug. 29 25.1079 Aug. 23 - Aug. 30 24.9588 Aug. 24 24.7570 Aug. 31 24.864 Average weekly 25.01767 Average weekly 25.0964

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 5.593 manats or 0.42 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1354.5481 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 20 1343.7905 Aug. 27 1347.4965 Aug. 21 1359.6600 Aug. 28 1372.5545 Aug. 22 - Aug. 29 1351.67 Aug. 23 - Aug. 30 1347.93 Aug. 24 1328.3120 Aug. 31 1353.0895 Average weekly 1343.92083 Average weekly 1354.5481

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 65.467 manats or 4.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1622.089 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug. 20 1550.0855 Aug. 27 1597.218 Aug. 21 1555.7635 Aug. 28 1613.045 Aug. 22 - Aug. 29 1609.033 Aug. 23 - Aug. 30 1628.464 Aug. 24 1563.0735 Aug. 31 1662.685 Average weekly 1556.3075 Average weekly 1622.089

