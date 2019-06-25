Azerbaijan sees growth in production of construction materials

25 June 2019 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

In January-May 2019, the volume of building materials production in Azerbaijan amounted to 325.5 million manats, which is five percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee’s report.

According to the report, the biggest growth, at 1.8 times, was recorded in the production of asphalt, followed by a 65.4-percent increase in the production of processed marble, travertine, alabaster and products made from them, a 62.5-percent increase in the production of building brick, a 38.2-percent increase in the production of building limestone.

The biggest decrease was observed in the production of building plaster (at 84.2 percent) and precast concrete building structures (at 53 percent).

Types of products

Produced in January-May 2019

Change compared with January-May 2018 (in %)

Number of finished products in warehouses on June 1, 2019

Cement (in 1,000 tons)

1,332.1

103.1

84.3

Building plaster (in 1,000 tons)

2.4

15.8

2.1

Building limestone (in 1,000 tons)

16.4

138.2

0.02

Building blocks and bricks (in 1,000 tons)

53.3

123.6

39.6

Precast concrete structures (in 1,000 cubic meters)

17.1

47

5.5

Asphalt (in 1,000 tons)

113.6

1.8 times growth

-

Building bricks (in 1,000 cubic meters)

168.7

162.5

17.3

Concrete mix (in 1,000 tons)

636.2

124.4

-

Processed marble, travertine, alabaster and products made from them (tons)

12,820.4

165.4

358.5

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Expert on reasons for decline in demand, consumption in Azerbaijani cement market
Economy 19:23
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan mull Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport project in Bucharest
Economy 18:52
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends farewell ceremony for prominent scientist Shirmammad Huseynov (PHOTO)
Politics 18:42
EU officials to visit regions of Azerbaijan
Business 18:09
Azerbaijan-Montenegro trade growing
Business 17:35
Another Azerbaijani boxer reaches quarter-finals at 2-nd European Games
Society 17:03
Latest
European watchdogs demand detail on Facebook's cryptocurrency
World 22:30
Iranian banker: Amount of interbank transactions exceeds liquidity volume 10 times
Business 19:47
Expert on reasons for decline in demand, consumption in Azerbaijani cement market
Economy 19:23
Ashgabat, Bucharest agree to intensify trade, economic co-op
Economy 19:17
Iran launches DSS and flood and drought alarming system in Aras river in 2021
Business 19:16
Value of foreign currency purchases exceeds $740M in Kazakhstan
Finance 18:54
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan mull Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport project in Bucharest
Economy 18:52
Iranian Parliament passes bill for boosting gas condensate, oil refining capacity
Politics 18:49
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Finance 18:43