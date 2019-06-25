Azerbaijan sees growth in production of construction materials

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

In January-May 2019, the volume of building materials production in Azerbaijan amounted to 325.5 million manats, which is five percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee’s report.

According to the report, the biggest growth, at 1.8 times, was recorded in the production of asphalt, followed by a 65.4-percent increase in the production of processed marble, travertine, alabaster and products made from them, a 62.5-percent increase in the production of building brick, a 38.2-percent increase in the production of building limestone.

The biggest decrease was observed in the production of building plaster (at 84.2 percent) and precast concrete building structures (at 53 percent).

Types of products Produced in January-May 2019 Change compared with January-May 2018 (in %) Number of finished products in warehouses on June 1, 2019 Cement (in 1,000 tons) 1,332.1 103.1 84.3 Building plaster (in 1,000 tons) 2.4 15.8 2.1 Building limestone (in 1,000 tons) 16.4 138.2 0.02 Building blocks and bricks (in 1,000 tons) 53.3 123.6 39.6 Precast concrete structures (in 1,000 cubic meters) 17.1 47 5.5 Asphalt (in 1,000 tons) 113.6 1.8 times growth - Building bricks (in 1,000 cubic meters) 168.7 162.5 17.3 Concrete mix (in 1,000 tons) 636.2 124.4 - Processed marble, travertine, alabaster and products made from them (tons) 12,820.4 165.4 358.5

