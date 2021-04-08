Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor allows some Azerbaijani enterprises to import tomatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision has authorized the import of tomatoes from seven Azerbaijani enterprises into the Russian Federation since April 9, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Federal Service.

“The decision was made following the results of the quarantine phytosanitary expertise of product samples taken during joint video inspections, as well as under the guarantees of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan,” the message said.

AGRO AZ LLC (Baku); ABSHERON AGRO 2020 LLC (Absheron district, Khokmali settlement); Eyvazov Taleh Jalal (Salyan district, Kurgaragashli village); Kyzylnour LLC (Absheron district, Mammadli settlement); Salmanova Goncha Barat qizi (Baku); A-K Qrup LLC (Baku); Ecofood LLC (Baku) obtained the permission to import tomatoes into Russia.

The restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan were introduced on December 10, 2020 due to the systematic revealing the South American tomato moth (Tuta absoluta (Povolny) and the eastern moth (Grapholita molesta (Busck)) which are dangerous for agricultural production. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision lifted the ban for some Azerbaijani enterprises.

