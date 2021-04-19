Czech Republic, Georgia plan to sign number of agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Czech Republic supports Georgia within its Development Cooperation framework, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Mrs. Michaela Marksová-Tominová, Head of the Czech Development Agency Mr. Jan Sliva, and their teams will be visiting Georgia on April 19-22, 2021.

As part of the official visit, the Czech delegation will meet Georgian counterparts and Czech Embassy’s local partners, including the project sites implemented with Czech support in Georgia.

The delegation will also attend the Opening Ceremony of the Multifunctional Regional Beekeeping Center and visit the Rukhi and Batumi Hospitals. The visit will be concluded by the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance and Economics of Adjara on Quantification of Health and Environmental Risks and Support for the Rehabilitation of the Former Batumi Refinery Site.

On April 19, the agency delegation will sign two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health, and Social Affairs of Georgia. The MoUs cover two projects, implemented with Czech financial support in Georgia: Way to Home: Development of Adult Alternative Social Services in Georgia and Support to primary healthcare Strengthening in Georgia.

