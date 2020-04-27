Azerbaijani oil prices for April 20-24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $18.21 per barrel last week (on April 20 - April 24), which is $3.31 less compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $21.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $15.81.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $15.77 per barrel last week, which is $3.66 less compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $19.1 per barrel, while the minimum - $13.24.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $16.37 per barrel, which is $90 cents less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $18.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $14.23.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

