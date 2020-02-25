Iranian currency rates for Feb. 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

The rates of 19 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 15 currencies have decreased on Feb. 24, compared to the rates on Feb. 22, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,621 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb. 25 Iranian rial on Feb. 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,338 54,338 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,910 42,836 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,318 4,295 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,498 4,492 1 Danish krone DKK 6,107 6,085 1 Indian rupee INR 585 585 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,976 136,885 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,238 27,221 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,896 37,650 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,393 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,610 31,662 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,643 26,558 1 South African rand ZAR 2,778 2,787 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,861 6,878 1 Russian ruble RUB 646 653 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,779 27,756 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,061 29,978 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,543 49,558 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,311 2,312 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,345 36,361 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,752 29,673 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,980 5,972 100 Thai baths THB 132,516 132,564 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,942 9,950 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,639 34,501 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,621 45,447 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,154 11,169 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,967 14,852 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,021 3,028 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,943 19,039 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,755 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,315 82,448 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 158,492 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,074 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 146,621 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,574 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 157,000-160,000 rials.