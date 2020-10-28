Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding silver and palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 28 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 28 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.8415 manat or 49 cents (0.03 percent) and amounted to 3,244.297 manat or $1,908.41 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1466 manat or 0.08 cents (0.35 percent) and amounted to 41.4826 manat ($24.40).

The price of platinum increased by 11.3135 manat or $6.65 (0.76 percent) and amounted to 1.508,75 manat (88 cents).

The price of palladium decreased by 46.8775 manat or $27.57 (1.16 percent) and amounted to 3,997.6775 manat ($2,351.57).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 79.4325 manat or $46.72 (2.5 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 52.717 manat or $31.01 (3.6 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 2.5681 manat or $1.5 (6.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 221.935 manat or $130.55 (5.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 687.888 manat or $404.64 (26.9 percent), silver grew by 10.8511 manat or $6.383 (35.4 percent), palladium rose by 976.6925 manat or $574.525 (32.3 percent) and platinum decreased by 63.07 manat or $37.1 (4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 28, 2020 3,244.297 41.4826 1,508.75 3,997.6775 Oct. 27, 2020 3,243.4555 41.6292 1,497.4365 4,044.555 Sept. 28, 2020 3,164.8645 38.9145 1,456.033 3,775.7425 Oct. 28, 2019 2,556.409 30.6315 1,571.82 3,020.985 Change in a day: in man. 0.8415 -0.1466 11.3135 -46.8775 in % 0.03 -0.35 0.76 -1.16 Change in a month in man. 79.4325 2.5681 52.717 221.935 in % 2.5 6.6 3.6 5.9 Change in a year in man. 687.888 10.8511 -63.07 976.6925 in % 26.9 35.4 -4 32.3

