Azerbaijan to open new plants in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Three more enterprises will start operating in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) in 2022, Elshad Nuriyev, acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan, said on Dec. 10, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a briefing on the work done in the SCIP and industrial zones in Karabakh region.

“Residents of the Sumgayit Industrial Park are increasing output and export of the products. In 2021, here two more residents began their activities: a glass production plant and a battery recycling plant. In the first half of 2022, we expect to launch three more enterprises. They will manufacture glass containers, sulphate and packaging products," he added.