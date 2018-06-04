Nazarbayev: TANAP to contribute to Turkey's transit potential

4 June 2018 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the official website of the Kazakh Presidential Press Office Akorda reports.

During the conversation, the two heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and regional agenda.

The president of Kazakhstan congratulated Erdogan on the forthcoming official commissioning of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), which will be held on June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. The head of state expressed confidence that the project will contribute to the increase of the transit potential of the Republic of Turkey and will have a significant impact on its economic development.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed issues of further deepening the constructive dialogue between the two countries.

TANAP will be laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish flag to fly in northern Iraq: Chief of Staff
Turkey 15:14
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 4
Economy news 14:28
Kazakhstan in consultations on easing OPEC oil output reduction agreement
Kazakhstan 12:51
Number of registered vehicles increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:49
Erdogan is hope of Muslim countries: FM
Turkey 11:49
Kazakhstan's National Scientific Cardiosurgical Center opens tender
Tenders 11:48
SGC to bring new breath to European gas market
Oil&Gas 10:56
Erdogan: Only one problem facing Turkey
Turkey 10:48
Number of Uzbek citizens visiting Turkey increases by over 50%
Tourism 10:43
KazPrime indicator value for June 4
Economy news 10:21
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey grows
Tourism 10:14
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 10:00
Pompeo to hold talks with Turkish FM
Turkey 07:46
Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK militants
Turkey 04:29
US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia
Economy news 3 June 16:39
At least 9 migrants die after speedboat sinks near turkish Antalya
Turkey 3 June 14:15
Russian, Turkish prime ministers discuss construction of Akkuyu NPP, TurkStream pipeline
Russia 2 June 18:53
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of air conditioners
Tenders 2 June 13:52