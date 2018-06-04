Nazarbayev: TANAP to contribute to Turkey's transit potential

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the official website of the Kazakh Presidential Press Office Akorda reports.

During the conversation, the two heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and regional agenda.

The president of Kazakhstan congratulated Erdogan on the forthcoming official commissioning of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), which will be held on June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. The head of state expressed confidence that the project will contribute to the increase of the transit potential of the Republic of Turkey and will have a significant impact on its economic development.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed issues of further deepening the constructive dialogue between the two countries.

TANAP will be laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

