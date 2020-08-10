Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 cases, total nears 100,000

741 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 163/56 in Nur-Sultan city, 132/61 in Almaty city, 1/1 in Shymkent city, 42/19 in Akmola region, 18/15 in Almaty region, 30/29 in Atyrau region, 58/20 in East Kazakhstan region, 20/10 in Zhambyl region, 49/16 in West Kazakhstan region, 87/37 in Karaganda region, 31/16 in Kostanay region, 5/3 in Kyzylorda region, 28/23 in Mangistau region, 21/9 – in Pavlodar region, 38/12 in North Kazakhstan region, and 18/13 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload to 99,442 countrywide.