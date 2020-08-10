Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 cases, total nears 100,000
741 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 163/56 in Nur-Sultan city, 132/61 in Almaty city, 1/1 in Shymkent city, 42/19 in Akmola region, 18/15 in Almaty region, 30/29 in Atyrau region, 58/20 in East Kazakhstan region, 20/10 in Zhambyl region, 49/16 in West Kazakhstan region, 87/37 in Karaganda region, 31/16 in Kostanay region, 5/3 in Kyzylorda region, 28/23 in Mangistau region, 21/9 – in Pavlodar region, 38/12 in North Kazakhstan region, and 18/13 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload to 99,442 countrywide.
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO)
Latest
Prime Minister of India to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands 10th August
US expert: Development of Amulsar mine causes tremendous pollution of fresh-water resources in Caucasus
Special Forces Units also involved in first stage of Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)