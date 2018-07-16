Kyrgyzstan's Chui region leading in terms of industrial output

16 July 2018 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan for the 1H2018 amounted to more than 108.65 billion soums, the country's National Statistics Committee told Tazabek, one of Kyrgyzstan's biggest online economics and business.

In terms of industrial output, goods and services in Kyrgyzstan, the Chui region is the leader with more than 50 billion soums for six months. Issyk-Kul region follows second with 18.9 billion soums. Bishkek is third, in terms of industrial production with 18.1 billion soums.

Among all regions, the lowest volume of industrial output was recorded in Talas region - 660.7 million soums.

