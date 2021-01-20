Kyrgyzstan receives COVID-19 diagnostic reagents from Russia

The Russian Federation has provided another humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz Republic to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) handed over reagents for 20,000 tests for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

The humanitarian cargo was delivered to Kyrgyzstan on the same day.

The recipient of this humanitarian aid is the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.