Turkmenistan reveals ranking of banks with major number of Internet Banking service users

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank became the leader for the number of registered Internet Banking users in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of March 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Dayhanbank has 353,844 registered users of this service, followed by Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (305,848 users), and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (167,998 users).

Dayhanbank mainly works with clients in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the users are located in Mary (140,977 users), Lebap (79,662 users), and Dashoguz (56,163 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Internet Banking service as of 01.03.2023

Bank: Number of registered users Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 353,844 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 305,848 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 167,998 Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 74,361 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 39,103 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,049 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4,531 Total number of registered users 954,734

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals. For example, over the past six months, the number of Internet Banking service users in the country has increased from 888,501 to 954,734.