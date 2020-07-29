Uzbekistan confirms 663 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased by 663 to 22,169, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 12,265 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 127 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 15, 2020.

According to the decision of the Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan, flights and trains on domestic routes was suspended from July 13, 2020.

In addition, on 31 July, 1-2 August and 8-9 August, the movement of vehicles, including taxis, will be completely stopped. Except for medical emergencies and procedures, and vehicles with stickers and exemptions. It is recommended not to leave homes on these days.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini