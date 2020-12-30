Number of Uzbeks who received vaccine against COVID-19 disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of Uzbeks who received the vaccine as part of the third stage of trials of the ZF 2001 vaccine against COVID-19 reached 830 as of December 29, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the ZF 2001 recombinant (protein subunit) vaccine, created by the Chinese company Anhui Jifei Loncom Biofarmaceutical, is being tested in a placebo-controlled manner.

The largest number of those vaccinated during the test vaccination period was recorded on December 29, amounting to 191 volunteers.

The start of clinical trials of vaccines against coronavirus in Uzbekistan was announced on December 10.

On December 24, the number of Uzbek citizens who received the vaccine during vaccine trials increased to 150.

It was noted that the research includes a total of 29,000 volunteers over 18 years of age at several centers around the world.

It also became known that no side effects have yet been identified in Uzbekistan during trials of vaccines against COVID-19.

"Such processes of the medical examination are the most laborious process. Accordingly, at this stage, this is a research process that is not admissible for mass vaccinations," the ministry noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva