Electric buses to run in Uzbekistan's Tashkent

A Presidential Resolution "On additional measures for the further development of the public transport system of the city of Tashkent" was adopted, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

According to the Resolution, the share of the private sector in the field of public transport in the city of Tashkent will be doubled.

Bicycle rental and special parking lots for them will be organized, as well as “smart intersection”, “smart bus” and “smart stop” systems will be introduced.

The rolling stock of public transport will be updated with modern, environmentally friendly buses, including electric buses.

The Resolution approved the Concept for the development of the public transport system of the city of Tashkent until 2025.

As part of the target indicators for the development of public transport until 2025, it is envisaged:

- increasing the share of public transport in the total volume of passenger traffic from the current 21 percent to 43 percent;

- increase in the daily volume of passenger traffic by public transport to 2.7 million passengers a day;

- reduction in 2 times the interval of public transport;

- purchase of 1,063 buses, 673 electric buses.

From January 1, 2023, a new financing system will be introduced based on the criteria "travelled path", "passenger traffic" and "quality".