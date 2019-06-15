Iran's biggest gas storage center launches in Sarakhs

15 June 2019 08:57 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Jun.15

Trend:

The biggest gas collection center of Iran was launched in Sarakhs in Khorasan Razavi Province, with the presence of directors of the National Iranian Oil Company and the Central Asian Petroleum, as well as officials of the Khorasan Razavi province.

The gas storage center at the Khangiran gas field has been exploited to store natural gas at 10 million cubic meters, Trend reports citing SHANA.

In this regard, the gas storage center with an estimated amount of $19 million (foreign currency credit) and 170 billion rials (equal to $4 million), was opened.

The project included the construction of a gas storage facility, electricity boards, control and emergency shutdown systems, production and reproduction pipelines, and connecting injection pipelines to the center.

The Khangiran operational field is the only source of hydrocarbons in the east and northeast of the country, and about 95 percent of its production gas is sour gas.

