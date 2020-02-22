Iran’s Guardian Council discloses number of complaints during parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 2,638 complaints were received via the hotline as of 13:00 (GMT+3:30) regarding the violation of the law during 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Guardian Council in Iran, Spokesman for Iran's Guardian Council Abbasali Kadkhodaei wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“Some 1,165 complaints relate to the period from the beginning of the elections till 13:00,” Kadkhodaei added. “The complaints were sent to the provincial offices for consideration.”

The 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Guardian Council were held on February 21. More than 7,100 candidates were struggling for 290 MP seats. According to the results announced so far, conservatives dominate compared to reformers.