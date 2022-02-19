Iran's President Raisi to depart for Qatar on Monday

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Qatar on Monday to meet Qatari Emir and attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Trend reports citing IRNA.

President Raisi will embark on a two-day visit to Qatar on Monday at the official invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar will host a summit of top natural gas exporters, including Iran, in the coming days.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in a meeting on Jan 27, 2022, submitted an official invitation of the Qatari Emir to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).