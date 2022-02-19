Iran's President Raisi to depart for Qatar on Monday
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Qatar on Monday to meet Qatari Emir and attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Trend reports citing IRNA.
President Raisi will embark on a two-day visit to Qatar on Monday at the official invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Qatar will host a summit of top natural gas exporters, including Iran, in the coming days.
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in a meeting on Jan 27, 2022, submitted an official invitation of the Qatari Emir to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations
Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister