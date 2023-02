The earthquake death toll has risen to 1,408 in Syria, the country’s Health Ministry wrote on Saturday on its Facebook page, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the ministry, 2,341 people suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, according to the AFP agency, the death toll is higher - and reaches 3,553 people.

Earlier, the Syrian health ministry reported that 1,387 people had been killed and 2,326 more injured as a result of the natural disaster.