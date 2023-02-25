Latest round of US aid for Ukraine will total $10 billion - Blinken

US President Joe Biden's administration is providing Ukraine with another $10 billion in assistance, including budgetary support for the government in Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

“This week the United States began disbursing $9.9 billion in additional budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.

He also asserted that continued US assistance has "helped rally" other countries — including Canada, Japan, the UK and those in the European Commission — to provide economic assistance.