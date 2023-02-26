Saudi Arabia to send $410-mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine - top diplomat

Saudi Arabia will render humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth 410 million US dollars, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference in Kiev on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The news conference was televised by the Al Ekhbariya television channel.

"The Kingdom is sparing no effort to alleviate sufferings of the Ukrainians," the Saudi top diplomat said. "We are focused on mitigating the consequences of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. That is why the King and the Crown Prince have made a decision to send humanitarian aid to that country to a sum of 410 million US dollars," he said.

Apart from that, according to the El Sharq television channel, Riyadh and Kiev signed a memorandum of mutual understanding providing for the supplies of oil products to Ukraine.