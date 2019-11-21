Morocco, Saudi Arabia explore ways to enhance economic cooperation

21 November 2019 02:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Moroccan-Saudi Business Council gathered on Wednesday in Morocco's largest city Casablanca to explore ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The meeting discussed the business climate and investment opportunities in order to give a new impetus to economic relations between the two countries, Khalid Benjelloun, co-chair of the council, told the press after the opening ceremony.

The meeting aims to overcome the obstacles facing exporters and investors of the two countries, he said.

The participants will discuss many concrete proposals to enhance trade cooperation, mainly the launch of a sea route between Morocco and Saudi Arabia, Benjelloun added.

