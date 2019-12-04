New protests in Lebanon as Hariri backs businessman Khatib for PM

4 December 2019 08:55 (UTC+04:00)

New protests erupted in Lebanon on Tuesday following caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri's announcement to support businessman Samir Khatib to be the next prime minister, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Everybody is working to overcome the current difficulties, but there are still a few details that need to be tackled," Hariri said following his meeting with Progressive Socialist Party Leader Walid Jumblatt.

Hariri also said he would only nominate experts, not politicians, for the new cabinet.

Following Hariri's announcement to support Khatib, some Lebanese took to the streets to voice their anger, blocking the roads in some regions including Beirut and Bekaa.

The protesters, some of whom gathered outside Khatib's house in Beirut, accused Khatib, the executive vice president of engineering firm Khatib & Alami, of being involved in corruption related to government projects.

Hariri submitted his resignation on Oct. 29 after 12 days of nationwide protests against his government.

The Lebanese protesters have been demanding a complete change of the political system to eliminate corruption and provide basic services to the citizens.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran advises citizens to refrain from visiting Iraq
Iran 3 December 09:49
Tunisians protest in southern town after man sets himself alight
Other News 1 December 01:49
Lebanese army says 4 men detained for attacking bank in Tripoli
Arab World 27 November 08:32
Colombia protests enter fifth day; Duque meets with unions, business leaders
Other News 26 November 08:49
Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis
Arab World 25 November 23:12
Over 110 people killed in protests in Iraq
Other News 24 November 23:13
Latest
E-system to make agriculture services more accessible to farmers in Azerbaijan
Business 09:52
Nintendo to launch Switch in China on Dec 10 priced at $300
Other News 09:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Dec. 3- Dec.4
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Azerbaijani company eyes to expand cheese varieties
Business 09:33
Azerbaijan’s Goychay Sud OJSC reveals fruit juices export statistics
Business 09:29
Number of Tajik tourists in Turkey growing
Turkey 09:05
EBRD to improve Uzbekistan’s attractiveness as investment destination (Exclusive)
Business 09:02
6 killed, over 15,000 people affected by heavy rains in Sri Lanka
Other News 08:41
Death toll in Philippine typhoon rises to 10 as storm moves off
Other News 08:30