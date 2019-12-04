New protests in Lebanon as Hariri backs businessman Khatib for PM

New protests erupted in Lebanon on Tuesday following caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri's announcement to support businessman Samir Khatib to be the next prime minister, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Everybody is working to overcome the current difficulties, but there are still a few details that need to be tackled," Hariri said following his meeting with Progressive Socialist Party Leader Walid Jumblatt.

Hariri also said he would only nominate experts, not politicians, for the new cabinet.

Following Hariri's announcement to support Khatib, some Lebanese took to the streets to voice their anger, blocking the roads in some regions including Beirut and Bekaa.

The protesters, some of whom gathered outside Khatib's house in Beirut, accused Khatib, the executive vice president of engineering firm Khatib & Alami, of being involved in corruption related to government projects.

Hariri submitted his resignation on Oct. 29 after 12 days of nationwide protests against his government.

The Lebanese protesters have been demanding a complete change of the political system to eliminate corruption and provide basic services to the citizens.

