Active stage of post-earthquake rescue operation in Syria ends

The active stage of the rescue operation after the Syrian earthquake has been completed, Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told a briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The active stage of the rescue operation searching for casualties has been completed by now," he said, adding that the activities to sift through remains using engineer equipment, to expose bodies, to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to the population are underway.

"According to the Health Ministry of the Syrian Arab Republic, the number of those killed on the territory controlled by the government has amounted to 3,513 people with over 7,396 injured. More than 1,520 buildings have been destroyed (611 - completely) and over 45,000 people have lost their homes," Gurinov said.