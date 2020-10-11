Germany reports 3,483 more COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 3,483 over the past 24 hours to 322,864, according to data released Sunday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

And 11 more deaths lift the country's death toll to 9,615, according to the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

Since Autumn begins, there has been a surge in COVID-19 infections in Germany with a daily record increase of over 4,000 cases.