Applied Materials hiring 200 in Israel

Applied Materials Israel president and general manager Ofer Greenberger has told "Globes" that the company is hiring 200 more employees in addition to the more than 100 it has already recruited here in the past 18 months. The company is also building a new 3,200 square meter clean room, which will increase Applied Materials Israel's production capacity by 50%, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Asked how he plans finding so many employees when rivals like Intel and Nvidia are also seeking hundreds of new employees in Israel, Greenberger said, "Since Applied Materials is an independent business division, we have a wide range of jobs, beyond development, and that's the difference."

Applied Materials Israel develops, manufactures and markets cutting-edge machine learning and computer vision-based metrology and inspection products that are essential elements in wafer fabrication. Based in Rehovot, the company has been operating in Israel since 1991 and has 1,750 employees as well as 800 employed as contractors.

Greenberger said that Applied Materials planned the current major expansion of operations back in 2019, even before the Covid-19 crisis boosted demand for its products. He recalls, "I felt that the market was getting ready for a major upscale and that the market was heading for something big. As it takes about a year for our industry to prepare, I set let's get ready because if a large wave comes along and we aren't prepared, we will pay a heavy price. In the worst case scenario we would have got it wrong."