Argentina wins Copa America first time since 1993
Argentina defeated Brazil 1:0 during the final match of the Copa America, Trend reports citing TASS.
Angel Di Maria scored the goal in the 22nd minute.
This is the 15th victory of Argentina in the Copa America and the first time since 1993.
The Colombian team was third after winning the match with Peru 3:2.
