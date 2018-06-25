Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory

25 June 2018 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his reelection as president of Turkey, RIA Novosti news agency reported with reference to the Kremlin press service.

“The Russian president stressed that the results of the voting fully testify to the great political authority of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the wide support of the course under his leadership to address topical social and economic tasks facing Turkey and to strengthen the country’s foreign policy positions,” the report said.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gathered 52.58 percent of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) settled for 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.30 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 8.39 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi, SP) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent of the votes.

