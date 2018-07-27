Secretary of Turkish Embassy disappears in Mexico

27 July 2018 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The secretary of the Turkish Embassy has mysteriously disappeared in Mexico, Turkish media wrote July 27.

The woman wrote an e-mail to the Embassy on 16 July, stating that she was going to the hospital, after which she no longer appeared at her workplace, the message says.

An investigation into the woman's disappearance has been launched, the media reported.

Other details of the incident haven’t been reported.

