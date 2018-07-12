Trump says Putin meeting may be easiest on Europe's trip

12 July 2018 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week may be the easiest on his Europe trip, saying Moscow was a competitor and not an enemy, Reuters reports.

Asked if Putin presented a threat, Trump said, “I don’t want him to be and that is why we have NATO,” following a summit of the military alliance in Brussels.

“He is a competitor,” Trump told reporters. “Is he my enemy? He is not my enemy ... Hopefully someday maybe he will be a friend. I just don’t know him very well.”

Trump said he would raise issues of arms control, extending new start treaty, and Russia violations of INF treaty in Putin talks.

“We go into that meeting not looking for so much. We want to find out about Syria.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian consultancy holding opens representative office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:53
Senior Russian diplomats hold consultations with top Israeli, Palestinian officials
Russia 18:47
Tatneft extends contract with Turkmenneft on oil wells
Oil&Gas 17:32
Trump claims victory after forcing NATO crisis talks
US 17:02
China does not need U.S. soybeans for state reserves
China 14:44
China-Russia-Europe railway project remains relevant despite negative assessment of Chinese side (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:19
Latest
Russian consultancy holding opens representative office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:53
Senior Russian diplomats hold consultations with top Israeli, Palestinian officials
Russia 18:47
Uzbekistan to participate in financial and tax investigations of CIS
Economy news 18:37
Turkmenistan appoints new head of its biggest oil region
Turkmenistan 18:35
Ukrtransnafta PJSC sells another cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 18:34
Aerial cableway to be built in Turkey’s Artvin province
Economy news 18:33
Azerbaijani FM, defense minister meet US counterparts
Politics 18:32
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to help sides of Karabakh conflict find peaceful solution
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:32
Final communique of NATO summit reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Politics 18:28