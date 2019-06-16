Plane skids off runway at U.S. airport, no injuries reported

A United Airlines plane skidded off the runway after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in the U.S. state of New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

No injuries have been reported.

The FAA said in a statement that United Airlines Flight 627 landed at 1 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on a runway at the airport, west of New York City, and then skidded off the left side of the pavement.

"The left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy area," the statement said. "The aircraft will be towed off the airfield after passengers leave the aircraft via stairs."

The passengers will ride buses to the terminal, the statement added.

"Flights are delayed until the aircraft is moved," it said.

The FAA is en route to the airport to investigate the incident.

United Airlines Flight 627 originated at Denver International Airport.

