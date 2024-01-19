Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister holds meeting with Maldivian counterpart

Politics Materials 19 January 2024
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the head of the Maldives Foreign Policy Directorate, Mosa Zamer, during his working visit to Uganda to attend the Non-Aligned Movement's 19th Summit, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting discussed the countries' bilateral relations.

Prospects for cooperation within regional and international institutions, such as the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were also explored.

