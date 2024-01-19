Azerbaijani Foreign Minister holds meeting with Maldivian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the head of the Maldives Foreign Policy Directorate, Mosa Zamer, during his working visit to Uganda to attend the Non-Aligned Movement's 19th Summit, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting discussed the countries' bilateral relations.

Prospects for cooperation within regional and international institutions, such as the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were also explored.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel