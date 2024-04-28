Pashinyan, Blinken discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani peace settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the press service of the Armenian government says, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the conversation the parties discussed the bilateral agenda and the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

"The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral relations, the meeting held on April 5 in Brussels, as well as the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process. Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the intensification of bilateral relations. The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached in Brussels on April 5, noting that these agreements were expressed in a press release following the meeting, and the meeting did not have any secret agenda," the report says.

It is reported that during the conversation Pashinyan “spoke positively about the process of demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.