Iran aims to build new nuclear reactor - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Iran intends to build a new nuclear reactor in Shiraz, a city in Fars Province, located in the south of the country, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

According to him, a new nuclear reactor will be built in Shiraz to develop nuclear science and technology, research, and training.

Eslami added that work is currently underway to segregate the area in Shiraz. The design phase will begin after the allocation of the area.

Referring to the recent International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology held in Isfahan, the Iranian vice president stated that the conference was organized for the first time with the participation of representatives from 22 countries. Iran plans to organize this conference every two years.

To note, the former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydoun Abbasi, stated on the sidelines of the international conference held in Isfahan that the organization intends to build a 10-megawatt reactor in Shiraz.

Meanwhile, the 3-day 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology was held in Iran's Isfahan on May 6–8. In addition to Iran, the conference was attended by representatives of other countries, including IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

