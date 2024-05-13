Climate calamities becoming increasingly common - UN entrant to Baku workshop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The number of climate disasters is growing, Director of the UN Climate Secretariat Reporting Office Donald Cooper said at the Training Workshop on Building confidence and capacity in the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) within Azerbaijan's chairmanship in COP29, Trend reports.

"Climate change-related calamities have increased worldwide. These incidents are becoming more common, dramatic, and costly, affecting more lives," he stressed.

He stressed the need for BTRs to provide natural event data per country.

These reports track the progress countries are making to combat climate change, according to the official.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

