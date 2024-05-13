Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund to allot soft loan for cattle raising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has allocated a soft loan of 150,000 manat, or $88,235, for the livestock breeding development, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Trend reports.

The minister noted that this loan was allocated for the project of entrepreneur Mushfig Hasanov.

“The project will be executed in the Ismayilli region of Azerbaijan,” the publication says.

In 2023, Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provided 193.8 million manat ($113.8 million) in soft loans for 3,276 investment projects.

