Israeli fighter jets attacks several Hezbollah targets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Israeli Air Force fighters struck two military targets and two Hezbollah missile launchers in southern Lebanon, press service of the Israeli army (IDF), Trend reports.

According to the information, the strikes were carried out in response to shelling of Israeli territory.

"Over the past few hours, fighter jets have struck two Hezbollah missile sites in the Halta and Kfarhamam regions of southern Lebanon. In addition, two Hezbollah terrorist targets were hit in the Al-Kharaib area," the report says.

The Israeli army noted that during the day, many strikes were recorded from Lebanon in the direction of a number of areas in northern Israel.