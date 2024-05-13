BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has surprisingly supported the negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty.

In its statement, Paris also urged for “the continuation of the border delimitation process based on agreed principles”.

The delayed reaction from Paris, considering that the agreement between Baku and Yerevan to commence the delimitation process - leading to the transfer of four villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan - was reached as far back as April 19, speaks volumes.

France has long lost any sway over the negotiation process in the South Caucasus due to its firmly pro-Armenian stance. Therefore, it's no surprise that Paris isn't pleased with the progress in normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Given recent events such as the recall of the French ambassador from Baku, accusations against Azerbaijan of actions allegedly damaging relations with Paris, and a spy scandal, such statements come off as insincere and pointless.

Baku's position is crystal clear - there's no room for third parties in negotiations with Yerevan. And even in Armenia, this understanding seems to be taking hold. All that remains is for the Élysée Palace to come to terms with these new realities.