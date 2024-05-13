Next round of Türkiye's international search and rescue drills accomplished (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The following tasks of the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2024" International Search and Rescue Exercise are accomplished in Konya, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Parachutists and search and rescue teams in the rear of the imagined adversary found, interrogated, and evacuated the crashed crew member within the exercise plan.

To note, the international drill, which is slated to run until May 17, features Azerbaijani Parachute descent-search and rescue service troops, Air Force aviation vehicles, and Navy special forces.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel