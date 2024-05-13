Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan receives funding from EBRD to rebuild its highways

Uzbekistan Materials 13 May 2024

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated Uzbekistan a loan of $238 million, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, the funds will be used to modernize the A380 Urgench - Khanka - Khazarasp - Tashsoka - Amu Darya highway and build a bridge over the Amu Darya river.

The sovereign loan will help rehabilitate about 81 kilometers of the 4P156 highway and build a bridge over the Amu Darya River in the Khorezm region.

In Central Asia, Uzbekistan has received the most EBRD assistance for four years. A majority of the bank's roughly 4.42 billion euros in 151 projects nationwide have supported private entrepreneurship.

At the same time, Uzbekistan and EBRD adopted a new partnership strategy in small and medium business, women's entrepreneurship, alternative energy, digital technologies, and others.

