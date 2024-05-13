Uzbekistan receives funding from EBRD to rebuild its highways

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated Uzbekistan a loan of $238 million, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, the funds will be used to modernize the A380 Urgench - Khanka - Khazarasp - Tashsoka - Amu Darya highway and build a bridge over the Amu Darya river.

The sovereign loan will help rehabilitate about 81 kilometers of the 4P156 highway and build a bridge over the Amu Darya River in the Khorezm region.

In Central Asia, Uzbekistan has received the most EBRD assistance for four years. A majority of the bank's roughly 4.42 billion euros in 151 projects nationwide have supported private entrepreneurship.

At the same time, Uzbekistan and EBRD adopted a new partnership strategy in small and medium business, women's entrepreneurship, alternative energy, digital technologies, and others.