BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijani athletes performed successfully on the second day of the Central Asian Open Championship, held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Rustam Mamedov took first place in the triple jump.

The representative of Azerbaijan showed a result of 15.93 meters and left all his competitors behind. Another member of the team Jabir Aliyev (15.21 m) took 7th place.

On the first day of the championship, Nazim Babayev became second in the long jump.