Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 13, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 16 currency prices grew while 10 fell compared to May 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,234 rials. On May 12, one euro was 45,254 rials.

Currency Rial on May 13 Rial on May 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,593 52,599 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,296 46,335 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,877 3,873 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,875 3,869 1 Danish krone DKK 6,065 6,065 1 Indian rupee INR 503 503 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,276 136,275 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,101 15,100 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,960 26,965 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,122 109,120 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,720 30,717 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,286 25,282 1 South African rand ZAR 2,277 2,274 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,300 1,302 1 Russian ruble RUB 455 456 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,727 27,752 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,010 31,007 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,866 35,865 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,407 1,407 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,405 31,405 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,641 8,642 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,813 5,813 100 Thai baths THB 114,331 114,330 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,863 8,862 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,657 30,657 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,234 45,254 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,552 9,551 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,699 15,698 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,613 2,618 1 Afghan afghani AFN 581 581 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,088 73,080 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 483,347 rials and one dollar to 448,794 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 450,279 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,149 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 599,000–602,000 rials, while one euro is about 646,000–649,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel