Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 13

Business Materials 13 May 2024 09:55 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 13, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 16 currency prices grew while 10 fell compared to May 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,234 rials. On May 12, one euro was 45,254 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 13

Rial on May 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,593

52,599

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,296

46,335

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,877

3,873

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,875

3,869

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,065

6,065

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

503

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,276

136,275

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,101

15,100

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,960

26,965

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,122

109,120

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,720

30,717

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,286

25,282

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,277

2,274

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,300

1,302

1 Russian ruble

RUB

455

456

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,727

27,752

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,010

31,007

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,866

35,865

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,407

1,407

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,405

31,405

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,641

8,642

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,813

5,813

100 Thai baths

THB

114,331

114,330

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,863

8,862

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,657

30,657

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,234

45,254

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,552

9,551

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,699

15,698

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,613

2,618

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

581

581

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,088

73,080

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 483,347 rials and one dollar to 448,794 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 450,279 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,149 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 599,000–602,000 rials, while one euro is about 646,000–649,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more