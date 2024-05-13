Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 13, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 16 currency prices grew while 10 fell compared to May 12.
As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,234 rials. On May 12, one euro was 45,254 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on May 13
|
Rial on May 12
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,593
|
52,599
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,296
|
46,335
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
3,877
|
3,873
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,875
|
3,869
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,065
|
6,065
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
503
|
503
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,276
|
136,275
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,101
|
15,100
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
26,960
|
26,965
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,376
|
5,376
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,122
|
109,120
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,720
|
30,717
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,286
|
25,282
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,277
|
2,274
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,300
|
1,302
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
455
|
456
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,206
|
3,206
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,727
|
27,752
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,703
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,010
|
31,007
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
35,866
|
35,865
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,407
|
1,407
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,405
|
31,405
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,641
|
8,642
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,813
|
5,813
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
114,331
|
114,330
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,863
|
8,862
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
30,657
|
30,657
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,234
|
45,254
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,552
|
9,551
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,699
|
15,698
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,613
|
2,618
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
581
|
581
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,825
|
12,825
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,706
|
24,706
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
73,088
|
73,080
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,847
|
3,847
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,001
|
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 483,347 rials and one dollar to 448,794 rials under this system.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 450,279 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,149 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 599,000–602,000 rials, while one euro is about 646,000–649,000 rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel