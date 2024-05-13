Azerbaijani trade house to roll out in Chinese Nanjing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan is increasing the number of trade houses operating in the People's Republic of China, Trend reports via AZPROMO.

“In Nanjing, China, on May 15, the inaugural ceremony of the inaugural "Azerbaijan Trade House" will take place. This is the first of its kind in this Chinese city, and it is being supported by the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan trade mission in China,” the information emphasizes.

To date, Azerbaijan has trade houses in such Chinese cities as Qingdao, Cangqiao, Xi'an, Chengdu, and Beijing, as well as 4 trade facilities in Shanghai, Harbin, Jinan, and Wuhan.

Besides, there are three wine trade houses in Urumqi and Shanghai that sell products from Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel